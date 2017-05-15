Katy Perry in Homestretch of Negotiations with American Idol

Rumor has it that Katy Perry is in the homestretch of negotiations to become the anchor judge on “American Idol,” and the announcement is expected to go down Tuesday.

TMZ broke the story that Idol, set their sights on Perry after losing Kelly Clarkson to “The Voice.” Idol, couldn’t close the deal with Clarkson due to money so I’m guessing they will cough it up before this thing doesn’t even get off the ground at all. It’s also looking as though Ryan Seacrest will almost certainly be the host.

If you ask me, I think they should’ve went after Carrie Underwood. She would be amazing!