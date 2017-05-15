Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Character. McCartney, reportedly cameos as a jail guard in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In a promo photo captioned #PiratesLife, McCartney is seen with long, charcoal-colored hair, heavy eye shadow and a bandana under his pirates’ cap.

McCartney tweeted the pic but did not offer any hint at what role he will be playing in the upcoming Pirates film. However, it was E! Online who reported that a cast list revealed that the Beatle would portray a jail guard.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is out May 26th.