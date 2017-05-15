Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Character.

May 15, 2017 9:48 AM By Dina B
Filed Under: Box Office, Fifth Installment, jack sparrow, johnny depp, McCartney, Memorial Day Weekend, Paul McCartney, pirates, Pirates 5, Pirates Five, Pirates Life, Pirates of the Caribbean, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Beatles, weekend box office

Paul McCartney Reveals ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Character. McCartney, reportedly cameos as a jail guard in the fifth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In a promo photo captioned #PiratesLife, McCartney is seen with long, charcoal-colored hair, heavy eye shadow and a bandana under his pirates’ cap.

McCartney tweeted the pic but did not offer any hint at what role he will be playing in the upcoming Pirates film. However, it was E! Online who reported that a cast list revealed that the Beatle would portray a jail guard.

Dead Men Tell No Tales is out May 26th.

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9

Listen Live