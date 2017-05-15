Thomas Rhett Is A Daddy!

May 15, 2017 7:28 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: baby, Laura, Thomas Rhett, Willa

Congrats to Thomas Rhett and his wife Laura on the adoption of their new baby girl Willa!
Thomas and his wife shared the news via social media  along with pics of their growing family. Laura is also due with their second child in August. The Rhett house is filled with baby love!

Listen Live