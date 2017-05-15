Thomas Rhett Is A Daddy!

Congrats to Thomas Rhett and his wife Laura on the adoption of their new baby girl Willa!

Thomas and his wife shared the news via social media along with pics of their growing family. Laura is also due with their second child in August. The Rhett house is filled with baby love!

Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017

Babe…. I love you so much and happy 1st Mother's Day. You already are a rock star at being a mom. You + me+ Willa pic.twitter.com/RKbKbnhmCp — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 14, 2017

