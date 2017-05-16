Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber Expecting

May 16, 2017 1:01 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: Amber Gilbert, baby announcement, Baby News, Brantley Gilbert, Celebrity Baby News, fertility struggle, one hell of an amen

A baby is finally on the way for Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber after fertility struggle. “I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby,” Brantley tells PEOPLE exclusively. Gilbert and his wife Amber had been trying for a baby since they married back in 2015.

“We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he says. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.” Amber was hesitant about starting in vitro fertilization, so they waited.  Then, in February when Gilbert was on the road, Amber surprised him with three positive pregnancy tests she took. Brantley reveals to PEOPLE that he was in complete shock. He said “We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

Brantley and Amber will find out the sex of the baby at a gender reveal party in two weeks. Congrats to the Gilberts’ from all of us!

