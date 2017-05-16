Dan Smyers is a Married Man

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay married Abby Law in Nashville Saturday (5/13). “The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart. The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life,” Law wrote on Instagram. “This weekend was unforgettable, thank you to our family and friends who were a part of it. Living a true dream.”

Their wedding party consisted of bandmate Shay Mooney and three very special members of the couple’s four-legged family — dogs Chief, Joy and Ghost, dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress.

“They are the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen,” Smyers joked to PEOPLE.