‘Dancing With The Stars’ Delivers Shocking Elimination

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber were eliminated on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. Simone’s elimination drew loud boos from the crowd, especially being that she was at the top of the leader board. Simone was favored to win at the start of the season.

Now that Simone was eliminated we are down to our 3 finalists competing for the Mirror Ball next week. Who will walk away with the trophy, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, football player Rashad Jennings or former baseball star David Ross?