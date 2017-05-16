‘Dancing With The Stars’ Delivers Shocking Elimination

May 16, 2017 7:59 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, David Ross, mirror ball, mirror ball trophy, Normani Kordei, Rashad Jennings, Simone Biles

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her pro partner Sasha Farber were eliminated on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. Simone’s elimination drew loud boos from the crowd, especially being that she was at the top of the leader board. Simone was favored to win at the start of the season.

Now that Simone was eliminated we are down to our 3 finalists competing for the Mirror Ball next week. Who will walk away with the trophy, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, football player Rashad Jennings or former baseball star David Ross?

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest
Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live