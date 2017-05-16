Hackers Threaten To Release New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Movie

May 16, 2017 7:38 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Bitcoin, CEO, disney, hackers, Pirates of the Caribbean, ransom

Another day another hack, this time they are messing with Jack Sparrow and the Mouse.
Online pirates claim they have a copy of the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie and they are holding it for ransom. According to Deadline.com, the hackers have threatened to release the film, ahead of its Memorial Day release,in 20 minutes segments unless they are paid big bucks in Bitcoins. Disney’s CEO Bob Iger says the FBI is on the case and that Disney will not pay the booty.

Listen Live