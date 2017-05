Have you ever wanted one of your favorite shows to come back on air? Well if one of your favorite shows was Will & Grace you’re in luck. The cast of the original Will & Grace are coming back in the fall. The show which aired for 8 seasons from 1998-2006 will make a return for their 9th season.

The new season of Will & Grace will consist of 12 episodes and is set to premiere on Thursdays in the fall.