This should be a lot of fun!

Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann will compete on Season 3 of Celebrity Family Feud, which premieres June 11. They’ll play for charity. Brice for Folds of Honor and Niemann for the U.S.O.

Kelly Clarkson is also set to be on the third season, competing against actress and comedian Amy Schumer. Clarkson will play for Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation.