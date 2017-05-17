Does Taylor Swift Have A New Man In Her Life?

There’s a new man in Taylor Swift’s life and he is reportedly a British actor.

According to the Hollywood Reporter his name is Joe Alwyn and he is being called the “next big thing.”

A source shared that Taylor and Joe in a “very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, she’s determined to keep it quiet.” Well, that secret didn’t last long.

The London Sun is reporting that T-Swift is renting a mansion in North London and for months she has traveled there by private jet. It is also rumored that she wears wigs to disguise herself from her neighbors.

