Does Taylor Swift Have A New Man In Her Life?

May 17, 2017 7:03 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: British Actor, dating, Joe Alwyn, London, Taylor Swift

There’s a new man in Taylor Swift’s life and he is reportedly a British actor.
According to the Hollywood Reporter his name is Joe Alwyn and he is being called the “next big thing.”

A source shared that Taylor and Joe in a “very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, she’s determined to keep it quiet.” Well, that secret didn’t last long.
The London Sun is reporting that T-Swift is renting a mansion in North London and for months she has traveled there by private jet. It is also rumored that she wears wigs to disguise herself from her neighbors.

