Keith Urban Sings National Anthem At Predators’ Playoff Game

Keith Urban took to the ice last night to sing the National Anthem before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Conference Finals in Nashville as the Predators took on the Anaheim Ducks.

According to the Tennessean, the Nashville Predators regular national anthem singer, Dennis K. Morgan is not happy about being replaced during the playoffs. Dennis who has sung the “Star-Spangled Banner” before Predators games for the past 17 years said, “I will address any disappointment I have with the Predators’ decision hopefully after a Stanley Cup parade.”

So far Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Lady A & Luke Bryan have all sang the anthem, I wonder who will sing it at the next game?