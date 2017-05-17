Zac Efron Set to Play Notorious Serial Killer Ted Bundy

May 17, 2017 10:15 AM By Dina B
Filed Under: Bundy execution, disney, Disney Channel, Elizabeth Kloepfer, Extremely Wicked, Murderer, Serial Killer, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Ted Bundy, Zac Efron

It will be a far stretch for Efron going from Disney to Murderer but he’s taking on the challenge. Zac Efron is taking on the role of the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The film is titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and will be told from the perspective of Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

John Henry Browne, Bundy’s lawyer in the ’70s and early ’80s, tells TMZ, Efron’s background as a charming heartthrob gives him an edge tapping into Bundy’s persona — the smooth talking, good looking guy who seduced young women.

Bundy was executed here in Florida back in 1989 after confessing to the sexual assault and murder of more than 30 women.

