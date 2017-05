Hasbro has announced that Clue: The Golden Girls will soon be hitting store shelves. Move over Miss Scarlet we have Blanche Devereaux taking over!

The game will challenge players to solve “WHO ate the last piece of cheesecake, WHAT they left at the scene of the crime, and WHICH room they did it in.” I have been a huge fan of the show since I was a young girl so I’m down. 🙂