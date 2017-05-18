Join KISS 99.9 For First Ever Tequila Bay Music Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert

KISS 99.9 is proud to announce the first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, Miami’s Country Takeover on the grounds of the Iconic Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne!

This amazing event takes place Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend and features Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert with MANY MORE still to be announced!

Plus you’ll enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and Southern eats, craft beers and master your tequila game at Tequila Bay’s distillery tour.

Listen and win your tickets EVERY HOUR from 9:05am to 8:05pm BEFORE they go on-sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00am

The first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, all day, Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend… Stars under the Sun… KISS 99 9… South Florida’s BEST Country!