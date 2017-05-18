Join KISS 99.9 For First Ever Tequila Bay Music Festival Featuring Brantley Gilbert

May 18, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Brantley Gilbert, Country Music Festival, kiss 99.9, Tequila Bay Music Festival

KISS 99.9 is proud to announce the first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, Miami’s Country Takeover on the grounds of the Iconic Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne!

This amazing event takes place Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend and features Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert with MANY MORE still to be announced!

Plus you’ll enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and Southern eats, craft beers and master your tequila game at Tequila Bay’s distillery tour.

Listen and win your tickets EVERY HOUR from 9:05am to 8:05pm BEFORE they go on-sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00am

The first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, all day, Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend… Stars under the Sun… KISS 99 9… South Florida’s BEST Country!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Join KISS 99.9 For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Listen To Win Tickets To Havanawood Fest

Listen Live