The Texas State Legislature Set to Honor George Strait Today

The Texas State Legislature will honor George Strait with their top honor as 2017’s State Musician today in Austin, Texas. What great timing too since today is also King George’s 65th birthday!

The general public nominates candidates, and then recipients are selected from those nominees by the Texas Commission on the Arts through several committee processes. “It’s a great honor for me to be selected as Texas State Musician of 2017 and join this very prestigious list of other honorees,” says Strait. “I’m a very proud Texan and love to sing the praises of our great state every chance I get. Thank you very, very much.”

If you know anything about me you know I love George Strait so here’s to you good looking! Happy birthday and congrats on the honor.