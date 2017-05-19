Carrie Underwood Sings at New Kids On The Block Concert

May 19, 2017 10:12 AM By Dina B
Let me first start by saying how this would be a dream come true for me. NKOTB was my first concert I ever attended. I remember it like it was yesterday. My sister and I begged our parents to go to their Joe Robbie Stadium Show here in Miami. My mom wasn’t having it but luckily my father, who is now a retired Sergeant for Metro Dade, said his partner’s daughter also wants to go so they’ll take us and we’ll be safe.  

It was our very first concert. The traffic getting into the sold out stadium was overwhelming in itself and we were decked out in all of our NKOTB gear head to toe. I even remember my dad’s partner getting out of the car and running over to McDonald’s for us because traffic was at a standstill anyway. It was such a great experience that from then on I was hooked and to this day obviously I still love attending concerts.

Carrie Underwood joined New Kids On The Block at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to sing “Happy Birthday” to NKOTB’s Jordan Knight. Carrie posted on social media saying “And I’m instantly back in 6th grade… Ha ha! … Still got it! #NKOTB.” Me too girl, me too!

Check it out…

Listen Live