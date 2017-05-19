It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day to honor the beginning of Slurpee season.

Today, May 19 and tomorrow, May 20, you can hit up your local 7-Elevens with your cup of choice and fill it all the way up from the Slurpee machine.

There are a few guidelines for the “cup” though. It must fit within the 10-inch hole on the BYO Cup Day in-store standee. It must also be food-safe clean and watertight. And, each person is only allowed one cup. If you follow these rules, you’ll be able to get in on the Bring Your Own Slurpee cup action for $1.50 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. today and tomorrow.