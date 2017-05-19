Text On The 10s Weekend For Jason Aldean Tickets

May 19, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Country Music, Jason Aldean, Text On The 10s

Jason Aldean is bringing his ‘They Don’t Know Tour” to South Florida and KISS 99.9 wants to send you to the show for free!

Just enter our text to win contest for your chance at winning tickets to Jason Aldean with special guests Chris Young and Kane Brown.

This text to win contest begins Saturday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday, May 21st at 7:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the keywords at ten minutes after every hour and text it to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

The Grand Prize winner receives two (2) tickets to see Jason Aldean at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach on Saturday, August 19th, 2017.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

 CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

