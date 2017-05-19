Tickets On Sale Friday For The Tequila Bay Music Festival

Tickets are on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. for the first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, Miami’s Country Takeover on the grounds of the Iconic Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne!

VIP Experience Packages and Premium Tickets will be available and released at 10am, Friday, May 26th.

This amazing event takes place Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend and features Country Superstar Brantley Gilbert with MANY MORE still to be announced!

Plus, you’ll enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and Southern eats, craft beers and master your tequila game at Tequila Bay’s distillery tour.

You can also listen and win your tickets EVERY HOUR from 9:05am to 8:05pm. When you hear the cue to call, just be the 9th caller and win your way in!

The first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, all day, Sunday, September 3rd during Labor Day weekend… Stars under the Sun… KISS 99 9… South Florida’s BEST Country!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Simply email info@tequilabayfest.com

What’s the refund policy?

This event has a strict policy that NO refunds, returns, rain checks, cancellations, or ticket transfers will be issued.

Is parking available?

Yes, public parking is available. No access to Tequila Bay Festival via any boat or watercraft will be allowed.

Are we allowed to bring coolers and umbrellas to the event?

No, coolers and/or umbrellas are not allowed.

Are beach chairs allowed at the event?

Yes, beach chairs are allowed. Limit to (1) beach chair per person.