British police said there were a number of fatalities in a reported explosion at an Ariana Grande concert today in Manchester.

A rep for the pop singer said that she was “okay.” However, according to reports, at least 20 people are dead and hundreds injured. Police are now treating this as a terrorist act. There are reports the explosive device was a “nail bomb.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, you can see and hear the chaos after the explosion occurred.