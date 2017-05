TMZ is reporting that Katy Perry will get $25 MILLION to judge “American Idol.”

Of course…. TMZ told us back in 2012 that American Idol was trying to get Katy to judge but… she turned their offer down.

TMZ is also reporting Jennifer Hudson will also be a judge.

ABC is trying to get Ryan Seacrest to host the show again. Rumor has it Ryan’s highest salary with American Idol was $15 million a season… same for Jennifer Lopez too.

Will you watch American Idol ?