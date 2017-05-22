They Dated Only 12 Times Before They Married

Can you believe? Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana had only dated 12 times before they got married. She was 20 years old … Prince Charles was 12 years older than her.

Tonight on CBS at 8:00 p.m….a special… “Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death, The Truth”

I will never forget the day she was killed in 1997 and the week that followed. The sorrow I felt was overwhelming. : ( – Darlene Evans

Here’s some quotes from Princess Diana:

Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.

Family is the most important thing in the world.

I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.