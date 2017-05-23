Are You Gonna Jump On The Boot Wagon With The Predators?

May 23, 2017 1:26 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Hockey, Nashville Predators

Ahhh Nashville…. the home of legendary country music venues and home of the NASHVILLE PREDATORS!

Nashville Predators… Nashville’s hockey team that is now headed to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history after beating the Anaheim Ducks Monday night.   Three goals in the final period.

Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley are huge Nashville Predator fans.  Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher plays on the team.

Since our Florida Panthers are not in… maybe you want to jump on board.   : )

Do you watch hockey?

Stanley Cup Final schedule

Date Time (ET) Schedule Networks
Monday, May 29 TBD Nashville at Pittsburgh/Ottawa TBD
Wednesday, May 31 TBD Nashville at Pittsburgh/Ottawa TBD
Saturday, June 3 TBD Pittsburgh/Ottawa at Nashville TBD
Monday, June 5 TBD Pittsburgh/Ottawa at Nashville TBD
Thursday, June 8 TBD Nashville at Pittsburgh/Ottawa TBD
Sunday, June 11 TBD Pittsburgh/Ottawa at Nashville TBD
Wednesday, June 14 TBD Nashville at Pittsburgh/Ottawa TBD
More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Tickets On Sale Now For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9
Compete Against U-Turn For Cash & Car!

Listen Live