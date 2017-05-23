Are You Gonna Jump On The Boot Wagon With The Predators?

Ahhh Nashville…. the home of legendary country music venues and home of the NASHVILLE PREDATORS!

Nashville Predators… Nashville’s hockey team that is now headed to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in franchise history after beating the Anaheim Ducks Monday night. Three goals in the final period.

Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley are huge Nashville Predator fans. Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher plays on the team.

Since our Florida Panthers are not in… maybe you want to jump on board. : )

Do you watch hockey?

Stanley Cup Final schedule