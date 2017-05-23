Brad Paisley’s Music Featured in New Cars 3 Film

May 23, 2017 10:15 PM By Dina B
Filed Under: “Thunder Hollow Breakdown”, “Truckaroo”, Brad Paisley, cars, Cars 2, cars 3, disney, Pixar

Brad Paisley is doing it again! Brad, who has had his music featured in both the Cars and Cars 2 movies, returns to assist on the Cars 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Paisley will have two original instrumental tracks on the upcoming Cars 3 soundtrack – “Truckaroo” and “Thunder Hollow Breakdown.”  Check out the track listing and the official trailer below…

Cars 3 Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. “Run That Race” by Dan Auerbach
2. “Kings Highway” by James Bay
3. “Truckaroo” by Brad Paisley
4. “Thunder Hollow Breakdown” by Brad Paisley
5. “Glory Days” by Andra Day
6. “Ride” feat. Gary Clark Jr. by ZZ Ward
7. “Drive My Car” by Jorge Blanco
8. “Freeway of Love” by Lea DeLaria

 

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Tickets On Sale Now For Tequila Bay Music Festival
Win Free Lunch From McDonald's & KISS 99.9

Listen Live