Brad Paisley’s Music Featured in New Cars 3 Film

Brad Paisley is doing it again! Brad, who has had his music featured in both the Cars and Cars 2 movies, returns to assist on the Cars 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Paisley will have two original instrumental tracks on the upcoming Cars 3 soundtrack – “Truckaroo” and “Thunder Hollow Breakdown.” Check out the track listing and the official trailer below…

Cars 3 Soundtrack Track Listing:

1. “Run That Race” by Dan Auerbach

2. “Kings Highway” by James Bay

3. “Truckaroo” by Brad Paisley

4. “Thunder Hollow Breakdown” by Brad Paisley

5. “Glory Days” by Andra Day

6. “Ride” feat. Gary Clark Jr. by ZZ Ward

7. “Drive My Car” by Jorge Blanco

8. “Freeway of Love” by Lea DeLaria