Victims Of Manchester Bombing Attack Identified

May 23, 2017 8:55 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, bombing, concert, Georgina Callander, Manchester

18-year-old Georgina Callander is the first named victim of 22 who were killed after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night.

Saffie Rose Rouses aged 8,is the second among those killed during Monday nights horrific tragedy
.

As of this morning news outlets are reporting that a single attacker died at the scene using an improvised explosive device and a 23-year-old has also been arrested in connection with the attack that the Islamic State is claiming responsibility for.

Click here to get updates on the Manchester terror attacks from CBS

