Victims Of Manchester Bombing Attack Identified

18-year-old Georgina Callander is the first named victim of 22 who were killed after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night.

Saffie Rose Rouses aged 8,is the second among those killed during Monday nights horrific tragedy

As of this morning news outlets are reporting that a single attacker died at the scene using an improvised explosive device and a 23-year-old has also been arrested in connection with the attack that the Islamic State is claiming responsibility for.

To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling I love you so much and will always miss you #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/4CNlkNxoC9 — Sophie ⚢ (@Sophie_Jauregui) May 23, 2017

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland was killed in the #ManchesterAttack https://t.co/vhUo44cJeI pic.twitter.com/dpwYmw1Wp5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2017

