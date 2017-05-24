Ticket Blitz Locations For Upcoming KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert

The KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert is coming back to the stage on June 18th at our brand new location, The Casino at Dania Beach, Stage 954, the casino’s signature performance venue.

Just like in previous years, the headliner will be one of the hottest country stars around but we can’t tell you who it is.

Earlier this year, Dustin Lynch performed and in 2016, headliners included Lee Brice, Gary Allan and Billy Currington!

You can’t buy these tickets, you have to win your way in.

BUT — You can also try and get them at several different events. Here is the list so far. We will be adding locations as they are scheduled so keep checking back here:

June 3: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

June 6: 10pm-12am, Little Hoolies, 13135 SW 89th Place, MIami

June 8: 6pm-8pm, Tijuana Taxi, 4400 S. University Drive, Davie

June 9: 8pm-10pm, Ye Old Falcon Pub, 2867 University Drive, Davie

June 10: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

June 10: 6pm-8pm, Barracuda Bar & Grill, 3035 Fuller Street, Miami

June 17: 11am-1pm, Miami Lakes Automall, 16600 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes

June 17: 7pm-9pm, JP Mulligans. 12415 Taft Street, Pembroke Pines

The next undercover concert is Sunday, June 18th at Stage 954 at The Casino at Dania Beach.