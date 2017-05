Ya gotta admit…a great place to sing is in a public restroom. Right? Check out Tim McGraw and The Shadowboxers as they sing the ole Leo Sayer song… “More Than I Can Say” in the bathroom backstage while on their “Soul2Soul Tour” : )

Tim and Faith will be bringing their “Soul2Soul Tour” down our way Thursday … October 19th @ 7:30 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. Ya goin’ ? Good… i’ll see ya there. : ) – Darlene Evans

Another great place to sing is in the lobby at Kiss 999! : )