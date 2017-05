It was May 1986 that Top Gun took us all into the danger zone! There have been rumors a Top Gun 2 was in the works but we now have confirmation folks.

31 years after it’s release, on the Australian morning show Sunrise, Cruise finally spilled the beans. Then following the news, co-star Val Kilmer is making it known that he wants to reprise his role as Iceman.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017