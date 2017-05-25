My Experience Of Becoming A First Time Father ~ Fish

Hi it’s Fish, I wanted to take a minute to first of all say “Thank You” to everyone who has reached out and shown me and my wife so much love for the birth of our daughter. I can’t tell you how much it means and I am forever grateful for that!

We welcomed our baby girl, Myla Rose into the world on May 12th at 5:32pm. We were so thankful she was healthy (7lbs, 4oz – 19 & 3/4″), even though she did have some difficulty breathing at first and then some issues fighting off jaundice, but she is doing just fine now!

This is our first baby and man, what a life changer! I mean, I knew being a father would change me but I had no idea how MUCH it would change me. From the moment she was born, I just felt this wave of joy and elation all over, I don’t know how to explain it to someone who hasn’t gone through it but it is truly an out-of-body experience.

I have to give a couple of shout outs: first to my amazing wife, Ashley, who endeared over 16 hours of labor and didn’t curse me out once! Also, to the staff at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines…thank you for being so great and taking such great care of us. And to my mother-in-law and my sister who have been visiting us to help out, because Lord knows we need it!

I am happy to be back at work, doing what I love but the hardest part of my day is when I have to leave my little girl in the morning 😦 I don’t even mind the sleepless nights, or changing diapers, or the crying (I’ll probably regret these words later) there’s just something about being a “daddy” that makes me happier than I’ve ever been!

I’ve totally become that person that posts a bunch of pics of my kid on social media, so if you want to see more, follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat @fishontheradio!