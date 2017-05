When Billy Ray Cyrus released his debut single, “Achy Breaky Heart,” back in 1992, no one knew the level of success it was about to see. The iconic song that catapulted Billy Ray Cyrus into stardom, the song that people often love to hate, went to No. 1 on the charts this month.

To mark the tune’s milestone, Billy Ray has been releasing covers of “Achy Breaky Heart” — including a Spanish-English version and an electronic dance recording with Bootsy Collins.

Happy 25th Anniversary!