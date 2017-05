Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are splitting up.

The longtime couple announced their breakup with a joint statement — “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.”

They married back in 2000 and ¬†have two children — 11-year-old Quinlin and 15-year-old Ella. Stiller and Taylor shot several films together including both ‘Zoolander’ movies, ‘Dodgeball,’ and “Tropic Thunder.”