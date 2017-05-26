Text On The 10’s Weekend For Tequila Bay Music Festival Tickets

If you haven’t heard yet, tickets are on sale NOW for the first ever Tequila Bay Music Festival, Miami’s Country Takeover, but this weekend, KISS 99.9 wants to send you to the show for free!

Just enter our text to win contest for your chance at winning tickets to the Tequila Bay Music Festival featuring Brantley Gilbert with more acts still to be announced.

This text to win contest begins Saturday, May 27th at 10:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday, May 29th at 9:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the keyword at ten minutes after every hour and text it to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

The Grand Prize winner receives two (2) tickets to attend the Tequila Bay Music Festival at Miami Marine Stadium Park on September 3rd, 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES