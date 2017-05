Simon Franglen wasn’t a household name to us yesterday but today that has changed so much. We have come to learn after talking to him just how much of his music we love and feel a part of. Does the song “My Heart Will Go On” ring a bell from the movie Titanic yep he produced that one. He is also now a part of Disney by being the man behind the movie Avatar, and the new World of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Here his inspiring story here!