Tiger Woods Arrested In Jupiter This Morning

This morning at 7:18 Tiger Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail after he was arrested by Jupiter police. According to online jail records… suspicion of driving under the influence. Tiger was released at 10:50 on his own recognizance.

Tiger Woods has struggled with a bad back in recent years. April 19th he had fusion surgery on his back…. his 4th procedure since April of 2014. Tiger is not playing on the PGA Tour this season.

Tiger once said….“As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse. I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry.”