Less than 2 weeks after the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester... she’s going back.

Yep… Ariana will be performing this Sunday at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. Look who’s goin’ with…. Justin Bieber … Katy Perry…Coldplay… Miley Cyrus… Pharrell and Take That.

All proceeds will go to the victims families. Love this! – Darlene Evans