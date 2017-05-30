Jamie Foxx’s Real Name Isn’t Jamie Foxx And I Feel Scammed!

Yep you’ve read that right! We’ve all been scammed for years believing another naming lie, no it’s not a huge deal but it is still shocking when you find out a celebrity you’ve known and watching forever has been using a stage name. Jamie Foxx is now on that list of people, his actual name is Eric Bishop. This reminds me of the time I found out that Tim McGraw’s real first name is actually Samuel and knowing that John Wayne’s real name was Marion. Is it just me or do you feel duped when you find out a celebrity has been pulling the wool over our eyes the entire time?