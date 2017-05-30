Jeb Bush No Longer Interested in Buying Marlins

News broke earlier today that former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is no longer interested in buying the Miami Marlins and has ended his participation in sales talks.

Bush backed out of the deal after Derek Jeter had started pushing for more control of the team, according to CBS Miami. The plan had been for Bush to handle the business side of the team while Jeter the baseball operations. According to the report, Jeter wanted a bigger role.

The good news, Jeter is still in pursuit which in my opinion is still the best part. Fingers crossed he too doesn’t bail!