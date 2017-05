Kathy Griffin admitted Tuesday she “went too far” on her latest photo shoot with controversial photographer Tyler Shields in which she is holding a “decapitated” President Trump. TMZ, posted the shoot and now social media is lashing out at the comedian. Republicans aren’t the only ones speaking out against the offensive pic either. Some of Trump’s most vocal opponents are bashing the comedian as well.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017