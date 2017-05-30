Predator Fan Tosses Catfish Onto Ice During Stanly Cup Finals

The Nashville Predators are in the Stanley Cup Finals facing off against the Pittsburg Penguins in the hopes of winning the cup for the first time in the leagues history. During Game 1 a Nashville Predators fan threw a catfish onto the ice during the second period causing the game to be paused for a brief moment. The man behind the catfish toss was kicked out of the arena, but not arrested. Many questions are being asked about the catfish toss, but the main one is how did this guy get this thing past security?

FYI: The Predators fell 3 to 5 against the Penguins.Game 2 is set for tomorrow night at 8pm.

hockey, the only sport where a championship game is delayed because of a catfish pic.twitter.com/T9CNdgZwub — evgeni malkin's ego (@EvgeniMaIkinEgo) May 30, 2017

