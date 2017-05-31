Aaron Rodgers Buys His Linemen ATVs

May 31, 2017 1:36 PM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, ATVs, Darlene Evans, KISS 999, Polaris General ATV

Aaron Rogers who is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has been known for thanking his teammates with lavish Christmas presents like golf clubs … flat-screen televisions and tablets.  Well…. last week he bought each of his linemen Polaris General ATVs… about $20,000 each.  Just a little “thank you” gift.

Mike McCarthy who is the Packers coach had raved about his quarterback’s “generous gift-giving to his teammates that people don’t realize.”

Handsome …outdoorsy…thoughtful …rich and SINGLE?     Where’s Dina B.   : ) – Darlene Evans

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert Returns June 18th!
Tickets and VIP Packages On Sale Now For Tequila Bay Music Festival

Listen Live