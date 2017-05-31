Aaron Rodgers Buys His Linemen ATVs

Aaron Rogers who is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has been known for thanking his teammates with lavish Christmas presents like golf clubs … flat-screen televisions and tablets. Well…. last week he bought each of his linemen Polaris General ATVs… about $20,000 each. Just a little “thank you” gift.

Mike McCarthy who is the Packers coach had raved about his quarterback’s “generous gift-giving to his teammates that people don’t realize.”

Handsome …outdoorsy…thoughtful …rich and SINGLE? Where’s Dina B. : ) – Darlene Evans