Check Out The Most Misspelled Words In Every State. You Will Not Believe What Wisconsin’s Is!

May 31, 2017 7:03 AM By TC
Filed Under: Florida, Spelling, states, Wisconsin

Google Trends on twitter ran some online analytics to find out the most misspelled word in every state and some of the results they found are just shocking! Florida’s most misspelled word is receipt, some states have trouble with the word pneumonia. Wisconsin certainly takes the cake here the word they misspell the most is….. WISCONSIN! C’mon man really! Check out the rest of the words by clicking the map here!

screen shot 2017 05 31 at 6 52 37 am Check Out The Most Misspelled Words In Every State. You Will Not Believe What Wisconsins Is!

