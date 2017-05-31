How Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum’s New Single

By Robyn Collins

Country trio Lady Antebellum is about to celebrate their 10th year as a band. This past year they took a hiatus to work on outside projects and to write for their latest album, Heart Break. “You Look Good,” is the band’s first single from the new project and it it’s a track with an interesting connection to budding country star Maren Morris.

Related: Lady Antebellum Cover ‘Hey! Baby’ for ‘Dirty Dancing’ Soundtrack

Songwriter/producer Michael James Ryan Busbee (better known as just busbee) co-wrote the tune with Ryan Hurd and Hillary Lindsey (“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Dirty Laundry”). It was inspired by a ’90s Night party at Nashville’s Basement East, where Brothers Osborne, Lucie Silvas, Cassadee Pope and Hurd’s singer-songwriter girlfriend, Morris, sang a set of 20-year-old pop covers.

“We talked about walking into a club, so you’re trying to paint the visual picture of what that would actually look like,” the producer told Billboard. “That doesn’t leave you a lot of room. You gotta deal with what she’s wearing, the colorful language, black sunglasses and all that stuff.”

“As one of my friends so eloquently put it, she said, ‘I feel like I sit with Ryan and write love songs about Maren, and I feel like I sit with Maren and write love songs about Ryan.’ So we’re writing about Maren, of course, because that’s his love interest,” he continued.