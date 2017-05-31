The President Tweets “Covfefe” And The Internet Goes Crazy

The President sent a tweet around midnight that read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” and the internet has gone crazy. The original Tweet has been deleted but the President has since tweeted, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

The memes and gifs that are coming from this one misspelled tweet are making the internet a better place to be today.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Moderator: Your word is #covfefe Arvind: Use it in sentence Moderator: Despite the constant negative press covfefe Arvind: c-o-v-f-e-f-e pic.twitter.com/NNpAdoKG15 — Doug (@realDougWitt) May 31, 2017

Switching to @GEICO could save you 15% or more on car covfefe. #covfefe — gas (@gasttfromtumblr) May 31, 2017

Survivor: Covfefe. Coming next spring — Chris (@ChrisTaylor8859) May 31, 2017

