The President Tweets “Covfefe” And The Internet Goes Crazy

May 31, 2017 8:32 AM By U-Turn Laverne
The President sent a tweet around midnight that read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” and the internet has gone crazy. The original Tweet has been deleted but the President has since tweeted, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

The memes and gifs that are coming from this one misspelled tweet are making the internet a better place to be today.

Listen Live