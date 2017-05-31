Tribute To Gregg Allman At The CMT Music Awards

May 31, 2017 11:38 AM By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: CMT, CMT Awards, Gregg Allman

CMT Music Awards will air a week from today on June  7th at 8:00 p.m. on CMT.

Jason AldeanDarius Rucker and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum will pay tribute to the late Gregg Allman.   Brian Philips who is the CMT president said…. ”

“Over the weekend of his death, CMT’s most important artists reached out to see how we might honor Gregg at our awards. This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry.”

Wonder what Allman Brother’s songs they will be performing?    Midnight Rider… Ramblin’ Man….  Sweet Melissa… One Way Out…Whipping Post…Statesboro Blues…. geez…memories.

 Blake SheltonBrett Eldredge Luke Bryan Miranda LambertKelsea Ballerini … The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line will perform together…. Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Earth, Wind and Fire and Lady A.

 

