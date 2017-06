Brad Pitt hit up Universal Studios in L.A. Wednesday with longtime pal Chris Cornell’s two youngest children… 12-year-old daughter Toni, and 11-year-old Christopher.

If you didn’t know Cornell, best known as lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, committed suicide two weeks ago after a gig in Detroit.

Pitt paid his respects at Cornell’s funeral last Friday, and clearly doing his part to be there for Cornell’s kids.