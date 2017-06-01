Glenn Frey’s Son Joining Vince Gill To Play With The Eagles

It’s a done deal. Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey’s son Deacon will join the Eagles lineup for the Classic West and Classic East Festivals. Classic West will be held in LA July 15 and 16…. Classic East will be at Citi Field in NY July 29th and 30th.

The LA Times talked to Vince and he said… “In my mind, I always thought I’d have made a good Eagle. But in a million years, I never would have seen this coming. It’s pretty surreal. I turned 60 recently, and to get to be a part of this amazing legacy of songs, that’s the greatest part of all this for me.”

Glenn Frey’s son Deacon is 24 years old and Don Henley said he watched Deacon play some of his dad’s songs at a Glenn Frey memorial and that when he knew… “I think of the guild system, which in both Eastern and Western cultures is a centuries-old tradition of the father passing down the trade to his son, and to me, that makes perfect moral and ethical sense. The primary thing is I think Glenn would be good with it — with both of these guys. I think he’d go, ‘That’s the perfect way to do this.”