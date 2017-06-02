Happy National Donut or Doughnut Day

June 2, 2017 8:22 AM By U-Turn Laverne
Doughnut Girls, Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme, National Donut day, Salvation Army

Happy National Doughnut Day! Today we celebrate National Donut Day to honor the Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls,” who gave soldiers free coffee and doughnuts during World War I and World War II.

Here is a list from Forbes.com of places offering free donuts on June 2:

Dunkin’ Donuts customers will receive a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage at participating Dunkin’ Donuts.

Krispy Kreme customers can enjoy one free doughnut at participating stores.

Entenmann’s: Doughnut lovers can enter a contest by clicking here, to win free Entenmann’s donuts for a year.

