Text On The 10’s Weekend For Undercover Concert Tickets!

The KISS 99.9 Undercover Concert is coming back, better than ever, at our brand new location, Stage 954 at the Casino at Dania Beach and we want to get you in the door.

But you know you can’t buy these tickets. The only way in… it to WIN.

So this weekend, you’ll have to listen to enter our text to win contest which starts Saturday, June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. and runs through Sunday, June 4th at 7:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the keyword at ten minutes after every hour and text it to 9-6-7-5-0 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

The Grand Prize winner receives two (2) tickets to the Undercover Concert at our new venue, Stage 954 at the Casino at Dania Beach on Sunday, June 18th 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES