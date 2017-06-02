The Mystery Of Why Chris Stapleton Is Canceling Shows Has Been Revealed

Chris Stapleton mysteriously cancelled 3 weeks of shows a couple of days ago without giving a reason and it had many of us worrying. When I reached out to his record label to try to get an answer they were mum as well which had me even more worried. Good news though is that he will be back and it is nothing crazy serious, Chris took to Facebook last night to explain what the real reason was.

Dear Everybody,

First of all, I want to thank you for all of the positive thoughts and kind words you have shared over the last few days. So many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m grateful for your patience and graciousness.

After seeing a specialist, I have some information to share. I’m on the road to recovery from a broken bone & a detached tendon in my right index finger. The doctor is hopeful that with some physical therapy I will be playing guitar again soon. Right now, I can’t possibly give you guys the show you deserve. I always want to give you my very best.

There is little in this world that I enjoy more than getting to make music with all of you night after night. Thank you for the privilege. Your support and understanding through all of this lets me know now, more than ever, I have the best fans in the world.

Sincerely,

Chris Stapleton

Thankfully we got to see him at full strength at Tortuga, and can look forward to seeing him again very soon!

Get better Chris!