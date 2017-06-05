Carrie Underwood Sends Sweet Birthday Message to Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood took to social media this afternoon to wish her husband Mike Fisher a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to this handsome hunk!” she wrote, sharing a photo of Fisher holding his Nashville Predators’ Captain’s jersey. “I’ll never forget the day he told me he was asked to wear the ‘C.’ I was so proud on that day and I’m even more proud now to see him play in the #StanleyCupFinals. He’s definitely the only FISH in the “C” for me!”

The Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in game four of the Stanely Cup finals tonight in Nashville. Pittsburgh currently leads the series 2-1.

Check out Carrie’s sweet post below.